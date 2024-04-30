Rachael Ray Vs Gordon Ramsay: Everything You Need To Know About Their Cooking Styles

If you want to get on Gordon Ramsay's level cooking-wise, be prepared to double-check your grocery list. Ramsay is known for dishing up gourmet eats on his popular reality TV shows, but even his more laid-back recipes require a bit of effort when it comes to tracking down ingredients. And though not all ingredients may be hard to find in the grocery store (though many are), some are just downright weird in the first place, especially when compared to Rachael Ray's recipes.

Take Ramsay's mac and cheese, for example. We clicked through several pages online to see whether we could find something that resembled a traditional mac and cheese recipe, but alas, we found none. Instead, we found cauliflower macaroni and cheese and truffle mac and cheese (featuring star anise as one of the ingredients ... see what we mean?). Hey, it's not like this is all bad; we're definitely up for a twist on the traditional status quo when it comes to food. But cooking recipes like mac and cheese with exotic spices, lamb with sumac, and leeks doused in miso and mirin, will all require a bit more effort when visiting your local grocer and may even taste a bit different than what you're used to.