Why You Should Buy Stir-Fry Ingredients From The Grocery Salad Bar

For many of us, meal planning comes down to two very important considerations: time and money. Okay, how the food tastes also plays into it, and we may spare a passing thought for nutrition, as well, but in the end, it generally comes down to a face-off between economics and convenience. If you find yourself in a time crunch, the latter may well win out, and you can't do much better than a stir-fry for a meal that can be ready in minutes. If you want to shave off even more time, however, here's a tip: Shop the supermarket salad bar for pre-cut vegetables to add to your stir-fry.

Sure, it may cost significantly more on a pound-per-pound basis to purchase prepared items than, say, a whole cabbage or a bag of carrots, but it's so much more convenient not to have to slice, dice, and peel. If you live alone and don't like to eat large amounts of vegetables on a daily basis, you'll also spare yourself the ick factor of having the leftovers turn to rotting mush in your produce bin. Okay, so you may not be able to purchase the exact amount of any given ingredient you need for a stir-fry recipe unless you're really good at eyeballing or have the chutzpah to whip a measuring cup out of your purse, but even guessing at smaller amounts will at least help you to reduce food waste.