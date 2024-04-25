The Complex History Of Non-Alcoholic Wine

Consumer demand for non-alcoholic wine started sparking innovation more than a century ago. The first wine-adjacent invention was created in response to church leaders' worries about the growing alcoholism rates in the 1800s. In 1869, minister Thomas Welch developed a flash-pasteurization process that stopped grapes from fermenting, allowing churches to offer a non-alcoholic communion "wine."

Some 50 years later, German vintner Maria Jung's customers began cutting back on wine in the name of better health. Then came a way to de-alcoholize wine, the vacuum-distillation method, which was invented by Jung's son, Carl, in an attempt to help re-boost sales numbers. (This Carl Jung was not, by the way, the famous psychiatrist of the same name.) And so, the non-alcoholic wine industry was officially born. Given the recent surge in popularity for non-alcoholic wines, you might assume it was an easy ascent from Jung's early patent days when he promised all the "nature, appearance, and flavor" of regular wine in his non-alcoholic version. That's not quite what happened.

Despite attempts through the years to come up with improved de-alcoholizing processes – including thin-film evaporation in 1975, reverse osmosis in the 1980s, and a spinning cone column method in 1991 — non-alcoholic wine struggled with a reputation for tasting terrible. Plus, the non-drinking wellness trend that cut into Maria's sales failed to make its mark. Mixologist Derek Brown told NPR that despite 1900s bar manuals traditionally featuring non-alcoholic cocktails, "People stopped treating people who don't drink alcohol like adults." However, a new generation of sober-ish consumers are turning that tide.