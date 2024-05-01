What Is The Cold Water Pasta Hack And Does It Work?

I first want to start by describing what this hack is not. If you're anything like me, you looked at the title of this hack and thought, "Oh, goodie, I can make pasta without having to turn on my stove." As wonderful as that would be, that isn't exactly what the cold water pasta method is. Allow me to explain.

Per America's Test Kitchen's Instagram, the cold water pasta hack involves several steps. First and foremost, you'll need 1 quart of cold water. You'll then want to place this cold water in a 12-inch skillet (or large saucepan) along with 8-16 ounces of pasta. Add 1 ½ teaspoons of salt and bring to a boil before stirring and reducing heat. Allow the noodles to simmer. Continue to cook the noodles until they're done according to your desired level of tenderness.

After stating the proposed steps, America's Test Kitchen went on to make some pretty bold claims. Supposedly, this method is the preferred way to cook pasta according to culinary experts and requires less cooking time and less water to achieve. In fact, America's Test Kitchen asserts that your noodles can cook up to 45% faster this way, practically cutting noodle prep time in half. Needless to say, this hack needed to be tested. I couldn't wait to see whether these claims were actually true.