13 Things In Your Kitchen You Should Never Reuse

Some of the most used items in our kitchens, non-stick pots and pans are perhaps something we don't consider throwing away at the sight of a scratch or two. After all, a quality pan can be expensive, so we want to get as much use out of it as possible. However, those scratches can, in fact, pose a potential threat to both the quality of our meals and our health.

When non-stick cookware becomes scratched, it creates tiny crevices where bacteria can thrive, increasing the risk of foodborne illnesses. Moreover, these scratches can compromise the integrity of non-stick coatings, leading to burnt food and the release of harmful chemicals. In particularly bad cases, flecks of the non-stick coating might come loose as you're cooking and get mixed in with your food. That's not something we want to be eating.

While it may be tempting to cling to a well-worn pan, it's best to know when you should replace your non-stick pan with a new, unblemished version. Stainless steel and cast iron cookware are excellent alternatives, being both durable and scratch-resistant. To preserve the surface of your pans, it's best to avoid metal cooking utensils, which can lead to scratching. Instead, opt for silicone or wood, which are just as effective but more gentle on the pan.