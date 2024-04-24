The Hot Ones Sauce That Made J Law Cry Is Now At Your Grocery Store
Since its 2015 debut, the YouTube series "Hot Ones," hosted on the channel First We Feast, has developed a sort of cult following. Fans watch along as their favorite celebrities (some of whom couldn't handle the heat) answer probing questions while barreling through a plate of sometimes unbearably hot wings. Several of the featured hot sauces were made exclusively for the show by Heatonist, a high-end hot sauce retailer turned official hot sauce partner of "Hot Ones." If fans wanted to feel the burn as they watched the likes of Jennifer Lawrence cry from the 2.5 million Scoville units contained in Hot Ones' The Last Dab: Apollo hot sauce, they had to order it from the Heatonist website, visit one of the retailer's two brick-and-mortar stores, or go to a participating Walmart location — until now, that is.
According to a press release from April 24, Heatonist's "Hot Ones" sauces will be rolling out to more than 8,000 retail stores across the country over the upcoming weeks. The brand claims that it's "bringing bestsellers from its line with the show to over 30,000 points of distribution, expanding its retail presence to popular stores such as Kroger, Harris Teeter, Publix, The Fresh Market, Giant Martins, Hannaford, World Market, Meijer and Whole Foods by the end of June."
The Hot Ones sauces are fan-approved
"Our goal is to share our passion for high quality, flavor-forward hot sauces with the world," Heatonist founder and CEO Noah Chaimberg said of the expansion, adding, "We started working with our friends at 'Hot Ones' back in 2015, so this has literally been years in the making. I couldn't be more proud and grateful to our partners." Fans who've previously had the chance to try Heatonist's "Hot Ones" sauces have generally given them positive reviews. "As far as Hot Ones produced sauces go, I have yet to try one I didn't like," one commenter said on a hot sauce-based Reddit thread. "Los Calientes Verde is heavenly on everything," said another. (We also tried 19 sauces from "Hot Ones," and Los Calientes Verde ranked sixth on our list.)
While you can already find the Los Calientes Verde sauce and others — such as Hot Ones The Classic and Hot Ones Buffalo Hot Sauce — at thousands of Publix and Kroger stores across the country, they won't make their way to Whole Foods shelves until June, per Heatonist's press release. To find out which stores in your area carry the goods, you can use the store locator on the Heatonist website.
"The enthusiasm for the 'Hot Ones' hot sauces from retailers across the U.S. has been phenomenal," said Suzy Dollak, SVP of Sales at Heatonist. "It's a testament to the growing appreciation for bold flavors and culinary exploration."