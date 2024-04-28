The Classic British Candy Bar That Was Beloved By Princess Diana

Princess Diana of Wales remains one of the most beloved figures in history for many reasons. Her kindness, sense of humor, and overall reliability earned her the title of "the people's princess." And just like many of us, Princess Diana had a soft spot for sweets. One candy bar in particular had her heart, though. In an interview with Bustle, former royal chef Darren McGrady, who cooked many of Princess Diana's favorite foods, revealed that the princess couldn't get enough of Cadbury Twirl chocolate bars. "They were her real weakness," said McGrady, who recalled driving the princess's car to the gas station and finding the glove compartment stuffed with candy bar wrappers. When McGrady asked the princess about the wrappers, she joked that they must belong to her sons, who were both away at boarding school.

It's fitting that the late British monarch's favorite chocolate would come from a company located in her homeland. Cadbury Chocolates started in England, and its factory remains based in Birmingham to this day. It was also the real-life inspiration for Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Cadbury produces a huge variety of candies and chocolate bars, including the popular Easter treat Cadbury Creme Eggs. However, the Twirl is particularly celebrated for its unique texture and high-quality chocolate.