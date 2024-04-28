Cayenne Pepper Gives Slow-Cooked Chicken A Satisfying Spiciness

Chicken can be good any which way (to prove it, we even compiled 70 chicken recipes so good you'll want to make them every day), but there's just something about chicken prepared in the slow cooker that seems to hit it out of the park every time. Because slow cookers work to simmer food at a low temperature for a longer period of time, anything you toss in there turns into tender, melt-in-your-mouth goodness. But if you're really looking to take your slow cooker chicken to the next level, you're going to need a sprinkle of cayenne pepper.

Different from chili powder, which is a spice blend that contains red chiles (sometimes including cayenne pepper) along with paprika, oregano, cumin, and garlic, cayenne pepper is just concentrated, dried, and ground cayenne pepper. As such, it is significantly spicier than chili powder or even jalapeños, clocking in between 30,000 and 50,000 units on the Scoville scale.

That said, whether you're using it to bring a little heat and dimension to your slow cooker BBQ chicken or to punch up your favorite slow cooker enchiladas, a little bit goes a long way. Be sure to start slowly, adding a little bit of cayenne pepper and taste test before proceeding. Although it has a touch of sweetness, cayenne pepper does little to alter the taste of food other than by bringing the heat. Using it is an easy way to increase the spice level without having to compromise on flavor.