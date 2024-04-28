Bottled Vs Canned Gatorade – Container Aside, Is There Any Real Difference?

The thirst quencher known as Gatorade has had a major presence at many of life's biggest events since 1965. The fruity flavors and electrolyte-rich hydration drink formula have made it essential on the sidelines for athletes and as a go-to hangover cure, according to bartenders. But when you go shopping for Gatorade, you might be surprised not only to have to choose from a variety of flavors such as classic Fruit Punch or Lime Cucumber (and we've ranked popular flavors of Gatorade, worst to best), but bottles or cans as well. Gatorade was originally sold in cans when the rights to it were purchased in 1967 by Stokely Van-Camp, a tinned pork and beans company. Now, though, canned Gatorade might give some folks pause, wondering if it's any different than the bottled stuff.

In terms of the actual Gatorade, there is no difference between the canned and bottled formula. Both versions include water, sugar, dextrose, citric acid, salt, sodium citrate, and monopotassium phosphate, as well as flavoring, food dyes, and starches. The sizes do vary slightly between single-serve cans and bottles at 11.6 fluid ounces and 12 fluid ounces, respectively. As a result, the calories and nutrition breakdown do differ, but not significantly. So then, if they're the same, why do some folks think the canned version tastes different from the plastic bottled version?