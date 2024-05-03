The Storage Tip You Need To Know Before Meal-Prepping Potato Soup

For anyone who's ever made a big batch of creamy soup, frozen the leftovers, and — upon defrosting them — been sad to discover it's separated and is far less appealing than it was when fresh, we see you. We have a solution in this food storage hack you need to try. Specifically, potato soup is a dairy-based dish with a quick and simple recipe, but it can disappoint if not frozen properly.

To prepare your potato soup for maximum freshness after frozen storage, you'll want to omit cream (or milk) from the initial cooking process. Dairy, the ingredient that will ultimately provide your dish with richness, depth of flavor, and texture, may negatively affect your soup when frozen and thawed.

The fat molecules in dairy can be damaged during freezing, creating an undesirable outcome when you thaw your soup. To avoid a potentially grainy and separated texture, simply withhold the dairy before freezing. You can easily add it in before serving and enjoying your potato soup.