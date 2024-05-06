Things You Should And Shouldn't Buy At The Fresh Market

If you're a lover of Wegmans or Trader Joe's, you're going to want to add The Fresh Market to the list for your next grocery store to try. Described as a European-style food market, it offers restaurant-quality meals to go along with healthy and unique options up and down the aisles. You'll find brands that you may be familiar with as well as The Fresh Market's own namesake brand of items.

The Fresh Market is unlike your everyday grocery store. Instead of being a place to rush through your grocery list and throw the same items in your cart as you did the week prior, this store is more of an experience. It creates a sort of ambiance for its customers — classical music plays in the background, bright flowers greet you at the front door, and imported food from all over the world makes you feel like you just took a trip to Europe.

The aisles may feel daunting, as they are filled with items you may have not seen before. However, like any store, not every single item is outstanding. Don't let yourself go in blind — you should be aware of what is worth throwing in your cart and what is worth skipping altogether. We've found reviews on items from almost every aisle of the store, from packaged snacks to pre-made meals and beyond. Any prices listed below are accurate in our area at the time of writing, and may vary depending on where you are located in the U.S.