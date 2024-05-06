Taco Bell's 13 Most Complained-About Items

Taco Bell continues growing in popularity. In 2023, there were 3% more orders at the chain, according to CNN, especially as people look to find more ways to save money on food. Yet, even among Taco Bell fans, there are some common complaints about menu picks. And, interestingly, some of the most complained-about dishes are also some of the most enduring and well-loved menu items.

The problem usually isn't with the dish itself, but with a lack of consistency in how it's made. For example, if employees don't know how to work the machines, skimp on ingredients, add ingredients haphazardly, or serve hot ingredients cold and cold ingredients hot, the product isn't as good as it could be — or how someone may remember it tasting the last time.

When looking at the foods that get the most complaints at Taco Bell, perhaps they don't have to be avoided completely, but it might be worth looking at local reviews to see if these items often get complaints at your neighborhood Taco Bell before you order them.