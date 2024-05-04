The Controversial Green Tipple Beloved By Oscar Wilde

An era-defining poet and playwright, Oscar Wilde is known to history as the flamboyant face that helped define the Aesthetic movement. As such, he was perpetually well-dressed and habitually drunk, the latter of which, some suggest, stoked the flames of his creative fire. As his high-society persona would imply, he loved Champagne best of all (particularly Perrier-Jouët), but, by all accounts, he wasn't above drinking whiskey, brandy, wine, or whatever would get him good and drunk. Like many other great artists with a tragic propensity for self-destruction, however, it was absinthe that became inextricably linked to his legacy.

Originally designed for medicinal use at the end of the 18th century, absinthe is a potent herbal concoction made with anise, lemon balm, hyssop, stinging nettles, wormwood, and ethanol. Electric green in color and often containing more than twice the amount of alcohol as vodka or whiskey, it packs a serious punch. Its effects were so great, in fact, that it earned the nickname "The Green Fairy." Some even believed that the inclusion of wormwood gave the drink the ability to incite hallucinations as the herb contains a psychoactive compound called thujone, though that was later disproved. Inexpensive and effective in inducing drunkenness, by the middle of the 19th century, it was the darling of France's art-centric counterculture. However, the debauchery attributed to it was such that polite society demonized the drink, and it was ultimately banished for nearly a century before seeing a resurgence.