Smashed Dumplings Are The Savory Ingredient That Elevates Quesadillas

Once upon a time, quesadillas were made up of nothing more than tortillas and a mountain of melty, stringy cheese. This simple combo is still beloved by many, though over the years, the contents of the handheld have evolved to include meat, veggies, and ... dumplings? Yes, dumplings! Whether you're trying to level up your homemade quesadilla game or just want to get rid of that bag of frozen dumplings that have been taking up precious space in your freezer for weeks on end, those delightful stuffed dough pockets are a unique way to give your 'dilla a savory kick.

As demonstrated in an Instagram post by James Park, aka @jamesyworld, putting together this culinary mashup is easy. Start by making your favorite frozen dumplings (if you've yet to find a favorite, take some inspo from our list of frozen dumplings you should buy). Any method of preparation will work, though cooking them in the microwave will probably be the fastest.

Now for the fun part. After the dumplings are ready, use a spatula, wooden spoon, or kitchen scissors to smash them up into small pieces. Then, load the smashed dumplings into a tortilla, cover with a generous amount of cheese, and pan-fry as you would a traditional quesadilla. When the cheese is melted and the exterior of the tortilla is crisped to perfection, your smashed dumpling quesadilla is ready to enjoy.