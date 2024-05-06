Smashed Dumplings Are The Savory Ingredient That Elevates Quesadillas
Once upon a time, quesadillas were made up of nothing more than tortillas and a mountain of melty, stringy cheese. This simple combo is still beloved by many, though over the years, the contents of the handheld have evolved to include meat, veggies, and ... dumplings? Yes, dumplings! Whether you're trying to level up your homemade quesadilla game or just want to get rid of that bag of frozen dumplings that have been taking up precious space in your freezer for weeks on end, those delightful stuffed dough pockets are a unique way to give your 'dilla a savory kick.
As demonstrated in an Instagram post by James Park, aka @jamesyworld, putting together this culinary mashup is easy. Start by making your favorite frozen dumplings (if you've yet to find a favorite, take some inspo from our list of frozen dumplings you should buy). Any method of preparation will work, though cooking them in the microwave will probably be the fastest.
Now for the fun part. After the dumplings are ready, use a spatula, wooden spoon, or kitchen scissors to smash them up into small pieces. Then, load the smashed dumplings into a tortilla, cover with a generous amount of cheese, and pan-fry as you would a traditional quesadilla. When the cheese is melted and the exterior of the tortilla is crisped to perfection, your smashed dumpling quesadilla is ready to enjoy.
Why dumplings are the ingredient your quesadilla needs
To some, the idea of stuffing a quesadilla with smashed dumplings might sound like a bit much. However, we'd argue that James Park's combination of these two delicacies really is a perfect match. Similar to a chicken or steak quesadilla, the meaty, flavorful dumpling filling will cut through the richness of all of that delicious cheese, imparting the handheld with the wonderful taste of umami. Meanwhile, veggies from the filling like cabbage, carrots, and onions can add a crunchy texture to the dish, as can the dumpling wrappers if you opt to pan fry them using this simple method that will give your dumplings a crispy bottom. Besides, when you think about it, filling your quesadilla with smashed dumplings essentially creates a giant dumpling oozing with melty cheese, and who doesn't want that?
Park suggests the addition of chopped kimchi to the quesadilla filling if you're looking to elevate this unique meal even more. You could also toss your dumplings in sauce such as gochujang before smashing them up for some additional flavor. As for a dipping sauce for the finished smashed dumpling quesadilla, this four-ingredient dumpling sauce could be just the thing.