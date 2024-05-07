The Lesser-Known Truth Of Sara Moulton

Chef, TV personality, and cookbook author Sara Moulton has been contributing to America's culinary culture for over four decades. Moulton was the protégée of Julia Child, she hosted her own cooking show on Food Network, and was the executive chef at Gourmet Magazine. Moulton still works hard and most days she is filming episodes for her TV show "Sara's Weeknight Meals" here in the U.S. Sometimes she's abroad, like when she traveled to Naples to explore the famous pizzas of the region in Season 12.

She is also the heroine of home cooks. Her whole career has been dedicated to helping working parents and busy professionals prepare healthy and delicious meals so they can sit down and enjoy them with their loved ones. When she's not in front of the camera or behind a mic, you'll find her in the kitchen of her New York apartment, either putting together a delicious meal for her own family or filming a short demo for Instagram. As a chef navigating a changing world, Moulton confronted numerous challenges throughout her career and has leveraged her experiences to pave the way for others. Here is more about the respected chef's journey and how she has contributed to our culinary culture.