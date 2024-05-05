The Most Important Thing To Keep In Mind When Setting Up A Grill

As grilling season begins, fire safety becomes even more crucial. To avoid the biggest grilling mistakes people make, the most important consideration when setting up your grill is its location. It's best to make sure it's stationed at least 10 feet away from your house to avoid a fire, as a general rule. Once you establish a safe distance, avoid wooden surfaces like decks and nearby outdoor furniture. This might eliminate several areas, but don't consider the grass, as it's definitely not greener — it's equally flammable. Opt for pavement or stone surfaces like the driveway or patio instead.

Although it might be tempting to take the grill into your garage, ventilation is your friend. Roofs or awnings are a fire hazard, so you'll have to tough it out in the sun. Never try to grill on uneven surfaces either. Tipped grills are a double whammy — dangerous and messy. It might seem like common sense but also remember to steer clear of areas frequented by children and pets. No one needs a burn incident on their hands. If you have children, research ways to establish grill safety before buying your first grill.