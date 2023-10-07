10 Meats You Should Never Grill

Once you start grilling, it's hard to go back — but be forewarned: While a char-grilled steak is a delight, the grill is not equally kind to all cuts. From brisket to oxtail and bacon to scallops, some meats are best relegated to the kitchen rather than the backyard. "Not every piece of meat is destined for the grill," says Luis E. Mata, CEO of Meat N' Bone. "A discerning cook recognizes the necessity of matching each unique cut of meat with the cooking method that best accentuates its flavors and textures."

But Mata, like the other experts we interviewed, offers this info with a caveat. Although certain cuts of meat are more difficult to get right on the grill, in many cases, it's not a question of a total preclusion of grilling, but rather, of compounding skill with experience. "The success of grilling largely hinges on the cook's expertise," says Mata. "You can certainly grill almost anything, but the success of doing so greatly depends on the skill of the cook, or as we might affectionately call them, the Grillmaster. Quinto Miami executive chef Ivan Collazo agrees with this statement. "If you know how to properly manage the grill you can cook all different kinds of meat," he says. "So, I believe everything can be cooked on the grill."

That said, if you want to err on the side of caution, these are the meats that lend themselves badly — or in some cases, not at all — to grilling.