Why 8 Tons Of Walmart-Sold Ground Beef Is Being Recalled
Food recalls can be unsettling, because they highlight a public health risk. While manufacturers can recall their products voluntarily, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) may also call for such action. On May 1, 2024, Walmart began a massive ground beef recall, much like it did in 2020. Stores nationwide are pulling over 16,000 pounds of raw ground beef due to a possible E. coli 0157:H7 contamination.
According to the USDA's notice, Cargill Meat Solutions, located in Pennsylvania, recalled the meat produced on April 26 and 27 of 2024, noting to the FSIS that — during the production of the raw ground beef — products that had been previously separated were accidentally used. Luckily, there have been no reported illnesses thus far, and a Cargill Meat Solutions spokesperson told CNN on May 2 that the recall was "out of an abundance of caution."
While E. coli often causes stomach cramping, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting for about a week, those who are more vulnerable, such as children or the elderly, can experience kidney failure. For some, E. coli can even be deadly. Since customers can't distinguish by sight, smell, or taste whether or not their recalled raw ground beef is contaminated with E. coli before consuming it, the FSIS advised that they throw it away unused.
Food recalls are frightening but necessary
Due to the possibility of contamination, Cargill told CNN that the recalled products have been removed from Walmart stores in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, and New York. A list of these stores can be found on Walmart's corporate website.
Walmart told CNN that it's shared news of the recall with shoppers who already purchased these products. Customers seeking a refund on their inedible beef can take their receipt to their purchasing location. The USDA noted that several different packaged variations of this meat are at risk, including plastic-wrapped ground beef and pre-shaped burger patties with product labels such as "Angus Premium Ground Beef," "Ground Beef Chuck," "Prime Rib," and "Ground Beef Sirloin."
Whenever your health is jeopardized, it's natural to blame the store or decide that you'll never buy ground beef at Walmart again; however, food safety is the ultimate goal when a product is pulled from shelves. While the risk of contamination can be concerning, recalls don't need to be stigmatized. Surprisingly, removing over eight tons of ground beef from stores isn't even the biggest food recall in Walmart's history. If consumers still have questions regarding the recall, Cargill Meat Solutions has set up a hotline at 1-844-419-1574.