Why 8 Tons Of Walmart-Sold Ground Beef Is Being Recalled

Food recalls can be unsettling, because they highlight a public health risk. While manufacturers can recall their products voluntarily, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) may also call for such action. On May 1, 2024, Walmart began a massive ground beef recall, much like it did in 2020. Stores nationwide are pulling over 16,000 pounds of raw ground beef due to a possible E. coli 0157:H7 contamination.

According to the USDA's notice, Cargill Meat Solutions, located in Pennsylvania, recalled the meat produced on April 26 and 27 of 2024, noting to the FSIS that — during the production of the raw ground beef — products that had been previously separated were accidentally used. Luckily, there have been no reported illnesses thus far, and a Cargill Meat Solutions spokesperson told CNN on May 2 that the recall was "out of an abundance of caution."

While E. coli often causes stomach cramping, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting for about a week, those who are more vulnerable, such as children or the elderly, can experience kidney failure. For some, E. coli can even be deadly. Since customers can't distinguish by sight, smell, or taste whether or not their recalled raw ground beef is contaminated with E. coli before consuming it, the FSIS advised that they throw it away unused.