The 12 Best Kale Recipes

Much like broccoli or Brussels sprouts, kale used to get a bad rap. If you'd been offered a kale salad 12 years ago, you likely would've said something like, "What in the dinosaur food is that?" But just a year later, kale was the four-letter word on everyone's lips (and later, Beyonce's sweatshirt). That's all thanks to a 2013 guerrilla marketing scheme orchestrated by Oberon Sinclair, CEO of boutique public relations agency My Young Auntie. Sinclair took kale from Pizza Hut garnish to PR miracle by positioning the superfood where people with cultural influence could see it — and she did it all for the love of kale.

Loaded with fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, kale has proven to be beneficial in keeping an array of unsavory medical conditions at bay. While its stellar reputation as a health food should be enough to convince people to eat more of it, let's be real: It has to taste good, too.

Now, we're acquainted with kale well enough to know that there are loads of delicious ways to enjoy it. At the risk of sounding like a Dr. Seuss book, you can eat it raw, steamed, baked, sautéed, or fried — in soups, stews, salads, and pasta dishes — as a side dish, a snack, or the main course! With so many methods to choose from, here are the 12 kale recipes we think are the best of the best.