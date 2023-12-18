Kale And Sweet Potato Hash Recipe

Dive into a plateful of wholesome goodness with this kale and sweet potato hash recipe, brought to us by Catherine Brookes. Packed with vibrant colors and plenty of savory flavor, this dish is a celebration of nutritious ingredients coming together in perfect harmony.

All fried together in one skillet, the onion, red bell pepper and garlic create a fragrant base for our hash. The addition of smoked paprika infuses a subtle smokiness, which takes the flavors of the veggies to a whole new level. The star of the show is the hearty sweet potato, diced into bite-sized chunks that offer a moreish balance of sweetness and earthiness. Kale adds a pop of fresh green color and slight bitterness to balance everything out, while perfectly cooked eggs add a boost of protein and richness to the dish. As the ingredients meld together, they create a delectable hash that's as visually appealing as it is delicious.