Dive into a plateful of wholesome goodness with this kale and sweet potato hash recipe, brought to us by Catherine Brookes. Packed with vibrant colors and plenty of savory flavor, this dish is a celebration of nutritious ingredients coming together in perfect harmony.

All fried together in one skillet, the onion, red bell pepper and garlic create a fragrant base for our hash. The addition of smoked paprika infuses a subtle smokiness, which takes the flavors of the veggies to a whole new level. The star of the show is the hearty sweet potato, diced into bite-sized chunks that offer a moreish balance of sweetness and earthiness. Kale adds a pop of fresh green color and slight bitterness to balance everything out, while perfectly cooked eggs add a boost of protein and richness to the dish. As the ingredients meld together, they create a delectable hash that's as visually appealing as it is delicious.

What ingredients will I need for this kale and sweet potato hash?

Kale and sweet potato hash ingredients in bowls Catherine Brookes/Mashed

To make this wholesome hash, you'll first need a little olive oil for frying. Next up are some diced onion and red pepper, followed by the diced sweet potato. Then you'll need minced garlic and smoked paprika adds some savory flavor. Fresh green kale can then be stirred through until wilted, before cracking in some eggs and baking in the oven.

Step 1: Heat oil in skillet

Oil heating in skillet Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Place an oven-safe skillet over medium heat and add the olive oil.

Step 2: Fry onion and pepper

Onion and red pepper frying in skillet Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Fry the onion and red pepper until softened, about 6 minutes.

Step 3: Add the garlic and paprika

Onion and red pepper frying in skillet Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add the garlic, smoked paprika, and some salt and pepper to taste. Stir well for another minute.

Step 4: Preheat oven

Hand turning dial on oven Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 5: Add sweet potato

diced vegetables in skillet Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add the diced sweet potato and cook for about 10-12 minutes, stirring frequently, until cooked through.

Step 6: Add the kale

Vegetables frying in skillet Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add the kale and stir until wilted, about 3 minutes.

Step 7: Add eggs

Vegetables and eggs in skillet Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Make 4 wells in the vegetable mixture and crack an egg into each.

Step 8: Bake

Sweet potato hash with eggs in skillet Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Bake in the oven for 6-7 minutes until the eggs are cooked.

Step 9: Garnish and serve

Sweet potato kale hash with eggs in skillet Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Garnish with some red pepper flakes and chopped parsley if desired.

What are the health benefits of kale and sweet potato hash?

Kale and sweet potato hash in skillet Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Every forkful of this kale and sweet potato hash brings a wealth of health benefits to your plate. Kale, a nutrient-packed leafy green, offers a powerhouse of vitamins A, C, and K, along with essential minerals like iron and calcium. Known for its antioxidant properties, kale contributes to a robust immune system and promotes healthy skin.

Paired with sweet potatoes, this hash becomes even more nutrient-rich. Sweet potatoes are high in fiber, supporting digestion, and provide another good dose of vitamin A, crucial for eye health and immune function. Their natural sweetness adds a delightful flavor too! As well as adding a boost of protein, eggs are a great source of several vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B12, choline, selenium, and vitamin D. These nutrients play crucial roles in brain health, metabolism, and bone health. With a medley of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, this kale and sweet potato hash is a delicious way to get a dose of goodness.

Can you switch up the ingredients in this hash?

Close up of kale and sweet potato hash in skillet Catherine Brookes/Mashed

This easy hash recipe is a versatile brunch option, allowing you to customize it to suit your taste buds or accommodate dietary preferences. If you fancy a different medley of flavors, consider experimenting with other veggies. Add a burst of sweetness with cherry tomatoes, introduce a new texture with diced zucchini, or throw in some spinach for a nutrient-rich boost. You could also make this hash an even heartier meal by incorporating an extra protein source. Chicken or turkey sausage, chopped bacon, crumbled tofu or black beans can all add to both the flavor and nutritional content here.

If you're looking to transform the flavor profile, feel free to play with various herbs and spices. A little chili powder or cumin can add spiciness, while fresh thyme or rosemary can add a herby aroma. For cheese lovers, adding some feta or grated cheddar on top is always a great idea!

Elevate your homemade brunch with this kale and sweet potato hash, which conveniently comes together in one skillet.
Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
36
minutes
Servings
4
Servings
Ingredients
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste
  • 1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced into ½-inch chunks
  • 3 cups chopped kale
  • 4 eggs
Optional Ingredients
  • Red pepper flakes
  • Chopped parsley
Directions
  1. Place an oven-safe skillet over medium heat and add the olive oil.
  2. Fry the onion and red pepper until softened, about 6 minutes.
  3. Add the garlic, smoked paprika, and some salt and pepper to taste. Stir well for another minute.
  4. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
  5. Add the diced sweet potato and cook for about 10-12 minutes, stirring frequently, until cooked through.
  6. Add the kale and stir until wilted, about 3 minutes.
  7. Make 4 wells in the vegetable mixture and crack an egg into each.
  8. Bake in the oven for 6-7 minutes until the eggs are cooked.
  9. Garnish with some red pepper flakes and chopped parsley if desired.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 155
Total Fat 7.8 g
Saturated Fat 1.9 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 160.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 14.6 g
Dietary Fiber 3.1 g
Total Sugars 4.4 g
Sodium 370.4 mg
Protein 7.2 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe
