Ceramic Vs Metal: Which Pan Is Better For Baking Pie Crusts?

Many home bakers assume that whatever pie pan they have on hand will deliver the perfect pie crust, no matter what recipe they're making. And why wouldn't they? If you have a pie-shaped pan that can go in the oven without melting and you can keep a keen eye on the timer, you should expect that your finished pie comes out a winner. But there's a notable difference between ceramic and metal pie pans beyond the obvious; the materials they're made of can alter the quality of your pie crust, even if you follow your recipe to the letter.

As a long-time baker, I wondered which type of pie would yield better results with a basic pie crust. I've used metal and glass in my kitchen exploits, and I've never paid attention to the differences they produced — or rather, I took the blame for any errors that resulted in overdone, underdone, or otherwise inedible finished crusts. With curiosity getting the butter — er, the better — of me, I thought it would be a good idea to compare ceramic and metal pie pans to see which serves up a preferable pie crust for the sake of turning out seriously delicious pies. We bakers sure are a wild lot.