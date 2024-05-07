Starbucks' Adorable New Drinkware Has Us Racing To The Garden

Starbucks is known for its merch, and people love collecting unique limited-edition drinkware from its many releases. As part of its Artist Collaboration Series, Starbucks has announced in a press release made available to Mashed that it is releasing a water bottle, tumbler, and coffee mug featuring designs from Chinese American artist Monyee Chau. The drinkware features Chau's art, which shows blissful scenes of characters working together and moving through the world as well as eye-catching botanical motifs and vibrant colors that make us feel like soaking in the sun and planting roots in the ground.

Not only do the images on this drinkware reflect the beauty of our natural world, but they also commemorate May as Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Per the release, "The collection celebrates moments of togetherness, community-building, and everyday joy" within these communities. Starbucks also informed Mashed that this line will be available in select stores but did not specify which ones, so hopeful buyers will have to keep an eye out at their local café. Keep in mind that this three-piece lineup featuring Chau's art is only one part of Starbucks' summer 2024 merchandise announcement.