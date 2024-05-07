Starbucks' Adorable New Drinkware Has Us Racing To The Garden
Starbucks is known for its merch, and people love collecting unique limited-edition drinkware from its many releases. As part of its Artist Collaboration Series, Starbucks has announced in a press release made available to Mashed that it is releasing a water bottle, tumbler, and coffee mug featuring designs from Chinese American artist Monyee Chau. The drinkware features Chau's art, which shows blissful scenes of characters working together and moving through the world as well as eye-catching botanical motifs and vibrant colors that make us feel like soaking in the sun and planting roots in the ground.
Not only do the images on this drinkware reflect the beauty of our natural world, but they also commemorate May as Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Per the release, "The collection celebrates moments of togetherness, community-building, and everyday joy" within these communities. Starbucks also informed Mashed that this line will be available in select stores but did not specify which ones, so hopeful buyers will have to keep an eye out at their local café. Keep in mind that this three-piece lineup featuring Chau's art is only one part of Starbucks' summer 2024 merchandise announcement.
Starbucks summer offerings
If there's one thing Starbucks has figured out, it's the importance of seasonal offerings. From the legendary seasonally available pumpkin spice latte to limited edition frappucinos, Starbucks always rolls out something extra to celebrate the shifting seasons. Keeping up that tradition, Starbucks will release a huge lineup of new summer drinkware on May 7, 2024.
First, let's get this out of the way for the Stanley fanatics. In Starbucks' press release, the company announced a collaboration with tumbler supergiant Stanley. As part of the summer rollout, there is a Stanley x Starbucks Quencher tumbler in gold-pink ombré with a hot pink handle and reusable pink straw. Considering that one of the last Starbucks x Stanley collaborations resulted in tumblers selling out before they even reached store shelves, it's probably a safe bet that these will be popular, hard-to-get items for the summer.
The summer drinkware lineup also includes various summer-inspired tumblers, cold cups, and keychains. Perhaps the most unique offering is the yellow collapsible water bottle, which can be scrunched to fit inside pockets and purses.