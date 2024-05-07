Did Popeyes Just Write The Song Of The Summer For Its New Sandwich?

Popeyes made an indelible mark on the commercial jingle world with its iconic "Love That Chicken From Popeyes" diddy. However, the chicken chain just took things to a new level with its latest promotional tune. In an email to Mashed, Popeyes revealed that it selected rapper Alfred Banks and saxophonist Albert Allenbeck of the New Orleans hip-hop duo SaxKixAve to record a "Bring Back Lunch" anthem. In the song, Banks spits verses all about Popeyes' newest salvo in the fast food chicken wars — the Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich.

Banks says to drop the bland office lunches for a walk on the Cajun side, rapping, "Finally got a moment to grub, I'm like, 'yay,' but all I see is an assorted vegetable tray ... Put your soggy lettuce and your wraps on the shelf. Lunch is broke, and it ain't fixing itself." Banks goes on to explain that Popeyes is "tryna bring back lunch one sandwich at a time," evidently with the Golden BBQ Chicken Sandwich to kick things off. Allenbeck spurs the song forward with some sweet saxophone, all accompanied by a sample of the classic Popeyes jingle. Besides making us hungry for a fast food chicken sandwich, this song is a bop in its own right. Here's what else we know about the new sandwich.