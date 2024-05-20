Copycat Noodles & Company Penne Rosa Recipe

Sometimes you just need a good bowlful hearty bowl of pasta, and this recipe by Catherine Brookes is sure to satisfy your cravings. Our copycat Noodles & Company penne rosa is the perfect weeknight dish, bringing together simplicity and sophistication. It's packed with Italian-inspired flavors, and requires just a few basic ingredients and straightforward steps. You'll be amazed at how effortlessly you can recreate the magic of this much-loved restaurant meal in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Just like the Noodles & Company original, this delicious dish features tender penne pasta tossed with earthy mushrooms and aromatic garlic, all bathed in a rich, creamy, and subtly spiced marinara sauce. The addition of sweet cherry tomatoes and vibrant spinach adds a burst of freshness, while a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese provides the perfect finishing touch. Each bite is the ultimate mixture of freshness and indulgence, resulting in a wholesome meal that's sure to satisfy. This copycat penne rosa comes together in just over 20 minutes, so it's a wonderfully quick and easy crowd-pleasing pasta dish to add to your dinner repertoire.