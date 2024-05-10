Post's Country Squares: The Pastry That Made Breakfast History Before Pop-Tarts

Kellogg's Pop-Tarts changed the breakfast game back in 1964, but the world of shelf-stable fruit pastries could have looked very different. Months before Pop-Tarts came into being, Post Consumer Brands developed a nearly identical product called Country Squares. These provided the blueprint for Pop-Tarts as we know them, right down to the foil wrapping, and the similarity was no coincidence. In Battle Creek, Michigan (also known as Cereal City), the two big-name breakfast food brands — Kellogg's and Post Consumer Brands — were battling for the breakfast crown, and the rivalry extended past toaster pastries.

The companies had a history of competition. In fact, recipe-stealing between the two dates back to the early 1900s. The most climactic battle, however, didn't take place until the 1960s. Post-World War II, the food industry was fueled by efficiency and preservation techniques. Post Consumer Brands was the first to hop on the bandwagon in this context with an on-the-go fruity pastry that didn't require refrigeration. A preservation technique used for dog food even inspired the iconic foil packaging.

In February 1964, Post Consumer Brands released the first fruity toaster pastry to the press and select test markets. Dubbed an "intermediate moisture food," the grape, strawberry, blueberry, and orange pineapple tartlets could be kept slightly moist without spoilage. The idea was revolutionary, but the company ultimately didn't think it was ready for a widespread release — which proved to be a crucial mistake.