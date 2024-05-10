Post's Country Squares: The Pastry That Made Breakfast History Before Pop-Tarts
Kellogg's Pop-Tarts changed the breakfast game back in 1964, but the world of shelf-stable fruit pastries could have looked very different. Months before Pop-Tarts came into being, Post Consumer Brands developed a nearly identical product called Country Squares. These provided the blueprint for Pop-Tarts as we know them, right down to the foil wrapping, and the similarity was no coincidence. In Battle Creek, Michigan (also known as Cereal City), the two big-name breakfast food brands — Kellogg's and Post Consumer Brands — were battling for the breakfast crown, and the rivalry extended past toaster pastries.
The companies had a history of competition. In fact, recipe-stealing between the two dates back to the early 1900s. The most climactic battle, however, didn't take place until the 1960s. Post-World War II, the food industry was fueled by efficiency and preservation techniques. Post Consumer Brands was the first to hop on the bandwagon in this context with an on-the-go fruity pastry that didn't require refrigeration. A preservation technique used for dog food even inspired the iconic foil packaging.
In February 1964, Post Consumer Brands released the first fruity toaster pastry to the press and select test markets. Dubbed an "intermediate moisture food," the grape, strawberry, blueberry, and orange pineapple tartlets could be kept slightly moist without spoilage. The idea was revolutionary, but the company ultimately didn't think it was ready for a widespread release — which proved to be a crucial mistake.
Country Squares are now Toast'em Pop-Ups
The surprising reason Pop-Tarts even exist can be attributed to William E. LaMothe, "Doc" Joe Thompson, and the late, recently-credited Pop-Tarts creator William Post. Kellogg's team piggy-backed off of Post Consumer Brands' delayed idea and devised a mass-marketing plan to bring the original Pop-Tart to life. The product had ventilation holes, rounded edges, a diagonal crimp down the middle, and a very different name.
Initially dubbed Fruit Scones, the product didn't perform well with the adult market, so it was rebranded with the kid-friendly title of Pop-Tarts — inspired by Andy Warhol's pop art. The pastries were a hit with William Post's children, and following the September release, Kellogg's sold out of all original Pop-Tarts flavors — brown sugar cinnamon, blueberry, strawberry, and apple currant.
Despite Pop-Tarts' massive success, Post Consumer Brands proceeded with Country Squares. The lackluster name, however, couldn't compete with its rival. In the mid-1960s, this name was changed to Toast'em Pop-Ups. Post Consumer Brands ultimately sold its toaster pastries to the Schulze and Burch Biscuit Company in 1971. Today, you can still find Country Squares sold as Toast'em Pop-Ups in grocery stores. The breakfast food brand battle of the 20th century was certainly entertaining, so much so that it even inspired Jerry Seinfeld and Spike Feresten to create the 2024 Netflix film "Unfrosted," which is loosely inspired by the rivalry.