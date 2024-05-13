Old Country Buffet Foods You Probably Miss

For many families, buffet restaurants offer the best dining experience for the value. Everyone can customize their meal, choosing only their favorite foods and paying a flat fee. Even better — second and third helpings are expected. For a family of picky eaters or those with insatiable appetites, buffets are ideal. And one of the best-known all-you-can-eat options is Old Country Buffet.

Originally opened in 1983, Old Country Buffet's popularity soared in the 1990s. Diners flocked to the restaurant with the recognizable red logo and seemingly endless dinner options. Old Country Buffet had something for everyone: meat carving stations, an expansive salad bar, seafood, lasagna, and a dessert bar to satisfy sweet tooths. But after multiple bankruptcies and sagging sales, the restaurant chain closed most of its stores for good. While the majority of Old Country Buffet locations are now shuttered, memories of family gatherings and plates piled sky high with favorite foods endure. Get ready for a wave of nostalgia: Here are the foods from Old Country Buffet you probably miss.