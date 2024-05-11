The Discontinued McDonald's Menu Item That We Miss The Most

If there's anything more disappointing than learning that a restaurant discontinued your favorite menu item, it's biting into a juicy burger only to find that it's topped with warm, limp lettuce. That's why, after ranking 13 popular discontinued McDonald's items, we decided that the McDLT is the item we miss the most. An '80s hit, the McDLT was McDonald's solution to soggy burger fixings. Ultimately just a cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, and pickles, what set this sandwich apart was its distinct packaging.

Served in a dual-sided polystyrene foam container, the components of the sandwich were separated based on their temperature. In one half was a hot burger patty on top of a warm bottom bun; in the other half was a cool top bun loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickles, condiments, and a slice of cheese.

A feat in engineering, the two-sided container was designed specifically to house the McDLT — McDonald's Lettuce and Tomato Hamburger. The foam container kept the cool ingredients cool and the hot ingredients hot (as was noted in a catchy 1985 jingle for the McDLT sung by "Seinfeld" actor Jason Alexander). Although the onus of constructing the sandwich fell to the customer, this seems like a small price to pay for crisp vegetables and a piping-hot burger, which remain hard to come by in the fast food world. On the subject of price, however, the cost of this packaging turned out to be greater than consumers knew at the time.