Ruth's Chris Steakhouse Vs J. Alexander's: How Do The Chains Compare?

Both Ruth's Chris Steak House and J. Alexander's serve American cuisine, offering menus that blend traditional dishes with more contemporary culinary creations. Being a steakhouse, Ruth's Chris focuses on skillfully prepared steaks made from high-quality cuts of beef. The chain also serves an array of seafood, apps, and sides to complement its steak offerings. Conversely, J. Alexander's features a more varied menu that includes steaks, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and main dishes such as oven-roasted chicken and barbecued baby back ribs.

While both establishments offer an inviting ambiance and an outstanding dining experience, they differ in several aspects. For instance, Ruth's Chris is known for its upscale, classic steakhouse environment, while J. Alexander's tends to have a slightly more casual vibe. In addition, Ruth's Chris typically has higher prices due to its emphasis on premium steaks, whereas J. Alexander's serves more wallet-friendly dishes, catering to a wider range of budgets.

In our quest to compare Ruth's Chris and J. Alexander's, we've taken a close look at the menus of both establishments, zeroing in on their food offerings, ingredient quality, and prices. For more info about our review process, read the methodology slide at the end of this article.