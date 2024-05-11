Why Are Pop-Tarts Rectangular?

Pop-Tarts may be a nostalgic childhood breakfast item, but the quick convenience of these sweet treats involved a lot of thought behind the scenes. The untold truth of Pop-Tarts is that they were intentionally designed with a rectangular shape to be ready for the toaster; the goal was to emulate a classic breakfast item — toast with jam.

The novel idea of a pre-packaged spin on toasted bread with a sweet spread led the chairman of Kellogg, William E. LaMothe, to enlist the help of "Doc" Joe Thompson and get to work bringing this vision to life. Kellogg also approached William Post, a plant manager for Hekman Biscuit Company, to work on creating a pastry designed for the toaster, similar to what Kellogg's competitor, Post Consumer Brands, was attempting with its similar Country Squares. Post eagerly agreed, with one defining factor of these pastries being the holes spread throughout the rectangular shape. The real reason Pop-Tarts have holes is related to the "toaster-ready" factor. The holes help to keep the Pop-Tart firm and prevent excess heat from building up within the pastry while it toasts.

With flavors that now range from Frosted Blueberry to Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae to Frosted S'Mores and many more, it's hard to imagine a time when icing wasn't the norm. However, the original four pastry rectangles launched in 1964 were plain on top, with filling options of Apple-Currant, Blueberry, Strawberry, and Brown Sugar Cinnamon. Interestingly, frosted Pop-Tarts almost didn't exist because it was thought that the icing would melt in the toaster.