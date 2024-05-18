Rice Paper Tteokbokki Recipe

Tteokbokki is a Korean dish that is known not only for its exquisite sauce, which is a perfect balance of salty, sweet, spicy, and savory, but also for the unusual and deeply satisfying texture of the rice cakes that make up the bulk of the dish. In this recipe, we make all of the wonderful flavors and textures of tteokbokki accessible to home cooks all over the world by substituting some of the more difficult-to-find ingredients for readily available staples.

Korean rice cakes are known for their unique chewy texture, but they might not be available at your local grocery store. Rice papers, which are also made with glutinous rice flour, are easy to find in many grocery stores and make a perfect substitute. By stacking and rolling the rice papers, we achieve a finished product with the same size, shape, and wonderful texture as the Korean rice cakes that are typically the base of tteokbokki. Whether you have access to Korean rice cakes or not, whether you are an old hand in the kitchen or a budding cook, this is a simple dish that you can whip up to explore a whole new world of flavors and textures.