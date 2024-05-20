How Milk Upgrades Store-Bought Cake Mix

Boxed cake mix is not only one of the easiest but also one of the most economical ways to make a cake since you generally don't have to add anything more than a few eggs, some water, and an inexpensive type of neutral-tasting oil such as vegetable or canola. Of course, you can always upgrade your cake by swapping out some of the ingredients and, if you're using milk in place of water, it might even be a thrifty move. Sure, water is (more or less) free if it comes straight out of your tap, but milk that's just starting to sour can be used to make a cake once it gets to the point where you no longer want to pour it on your cereal.

So what does using milk do for your cake? Since it contains a certain amount of fat, it not only boosts the flavor but also gives the cake a denser texture, which is closer to what you'd find in a scratch-made cake. If you prefer a cake that's extra-airy, though, you're better off skipping the milk swap and lightening up your boxed cake mix with a fizzy can of soda, instead.