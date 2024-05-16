12 Unhealthiest Canned Fruits

Canned fruit can't be unhealthy — can it? Actually, it can. And no, we aren't talking about the natural sugars that you'll find in fruit. Added sugars, high fructose corn syrup, artificial coloring, and more abound when it comes to these seemingly healthy grabs, and it's high time you know about it.

In this post, we'll bust the myth that all types of canned fruit are healthy by letting you know which to avoid. We'll share the details brand by brand, highlighting what exactly makes each particular canned fruit option risky so you'll know what to skip out on. We'll also share some of our secrets for copping the best options for canned fruit so you can still enjoy a quick and easy snack without all the potentially unhealthy ingredients associated with it.

So without further ado, let's dive into the juicy details of the unhealthiest canned fruits on the market.