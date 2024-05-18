Here's How To Store Roasted Chickpeas

As savory snacks go, roasted chickpeas are a great alternative to chips because not only are they salty and crunchy, but they provide both protein and fiber and may even offer additional benefits if you eat them every day. If you buy the store-bought kind, they're shelf-stable and can stay in the bag. If you're making roast chickpeas in your air fryer or oven (here's our recipe for spicy roasted garbanzos), they may not last as long as the store-bought kind since this seems to be the case with most home-cooked foods. Still, they might last for weeks or even months depending on the storage approach you choose.

If you want the chickpeas to stay as crispy as possible, your best bet is to store them at room temperature. A container such as a glass jar with a screw-on lid may keep them relatively fresh for up to two weeks. However, anecdotal evidence suggests that if you can eat them up in a few days, it may be best to ditch the airtight enclosure and simply keep them in a bowl protected by a paper towel. It may be that the air actually helps the chickpeas stay dryer whereas keeping them out allows them to get a bit soggy as time passes. Still, if you live in a humid climate and don't have central air conditioning to dry out the inside of your house, it's probably best to keep the roasted chickpeas away from the damp air.