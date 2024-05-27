Sriracha Tofu Coconut Rice Bowl Recipe

These delicious sriracha tofu coconut rice bowls combine extra-firm tofu coated in a sweet and spicy sriracha marinade with fragrant coconut rice and fresh vegetables. Hearty and nutritious, this recipe blends different flavors and textures from crispy tofu, sweet and creamy coconut rice, and crunchy vegetables. This dish is easy to prepare and is ideal for lunch or as a light dinner. If you plan ahead and leaving the tofu to press in the fridge overnight, the rest of the meal is a snap to throw together.

This is a moderately spicy dish suitable for the whole family. To give these vegan-friendly bowls an extra kick of flavor, recipe developer Annabelle Randles adds a generous drizzle of sriracha sauce just before serving. For alternative vegetable toppings, Randles suggests using avocado, mango, pineapple, snap peas, scallions, sweetcorn, or pickled vegetables.

If you have any leftovers, they can be stored separately in airtight containers in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Make sure to reheat the tofu and rice separately before assembling the bowl.