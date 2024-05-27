Sriracha Tofu Coconut Rice Bowl Recipe
These delicious sriracha tofu coconut rice bowls combine extra-firm tofu coated in a sweet and spicy sriracha marinade with fragrant coconut rice and fresh vegetables. Hearty and nutritious, this recipe blends different flavors and textures from crispy tofu, sweet and creamy coconut rice, and crunchy vegetables. This dish is easy to prepare and is ideal for lunch or as a light dinner. If you plan ahead and leaving the tofu to press in the fridge overnight, the rest of the meal is a snap to throw together.
This is a moderately spicy dish suitable for the whole family. To give these vegan-friendly bowls an extra kick of flavor, recipe developer Annabelle Randles adds a generous drizzle of sriracha sauce just before serving. For alternative vegetable toppings, Randles suggests using avocado, mango, pineapple, snap peas, scallions, sweetcorn, or pickled vegetables.
If you have any leftovers, they can be stored separately in airtight containers in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Make sure to reheat the tofu and rice separately before assembling the bowl.
Gather the ingredients for this sriracha tofu coconut rice bowl
To make these sriracha tofu coconut rice bowls you will need some extra-firm tofu, sriracha, maple syrup, soy sauce, cornstarch, vegetable oil, and sesame oil. The coconut rice is made with basmati rice, canned coconut milk, water, and salt. To assemble the bowls, Randles is using edamame, carrot, cucumber, yellow bell pepper, and red onion. The bowls are served topped with cilantro and lime, as well as black and white sesame seeds.
For convenience, Randles recommends using shelled frozen edamame. To cook them, simply blanch them in salted water for 4 to 5 minutes. Once cooked, drain the edamame and rinse under cold water. This will stop the cooking process and help preserve their bright green color. Alternatively, you can place the frozen shelled edamame in a microwave-safe dish with a tablespoon of water. Cover the dish and microwave them on high for 3 minutes.
If needed, you can swap the basmati rice for jasmine rice or any other long-grain rice. Keep in mind that you might need to adjust the cooking time and amount of water.
Step 1: Press the tofu
Press the tofu for at least 20 minutes to extract as much water as possible. You can use a tofu press or wrap the tofu in a clean towel and press it between 2 plates with something heavy on top.
Step 2: Cut the tofu
When done, cut the drained tofu into ½-inch dice.
Step 3: Add the marinade ingredients
Place the tofu dice in a bowl and add the sriracha, maple syrup, and soy sauce.
Step 4: Toss the tofu in marinade
Toss until everything is well combined.
Step 5: Leave to marinate
Leave to marinate for 20 minutes.
Step 6: Coat the tofu in cornstarch
When done, toss the tofu in cornstarch until coated all over.
Step 7: Mix rice and coconut milk
Place the rice with coconut milk, 1 ½ water, and salt in a pan and stir until combined.
Step 8: Cook coconut rice
Stirring from time to time, cook the rice until the liquid has been absorbed.
Step 9: Fluff the rice
Fluff the rice with a fork.
Step 10: Heat oil in a frying pan
In the meantime, fry the tofu: Heat the vegetable oil and sesame oil over medium heat in a frying pan.
Step 11: Fry the tofu
Fry the tofu until golden all over.
Step 12: Serve the sriracha tofu coconut rice bowls
To serve, share the rice between 4 bowls and top with tofu, edamame, carrot, cucumber, bell pepper, and onion, as well as cilantro, lime, black and white sesame seeds, and an extra drizzle of sriracha if desired.
Do I really need to press tofu?
Tofu is available in different levels of firmness, from soft silken tofu to extra-firm tofu. Silken tofu is prized for its delicate texture and doesn't typically require pressing. However, Randles recommends pressing firm or extra-firm tofu before use as it does improve its texture and flavor.
Tofu has a high water content, slightly porous texture, and bland neutral taste. Pressing helps to remove excess moisture, resulting in a firmer consistency that holds better for grilling or frying and gives an extra bite. Also, as excess water is extracted, tofu becomes more spongy and able to fully soak up the flavors of the ingredients it is being cooked with to enhance the overall taste of the dish. As even firmer varieties of tofu are naturally quite soft, if you are looking to make tofu extra crispy, then pressing it beforehand is essential.
To press tofu, you can either use a tofu press or wrap the tofu in a clean towel and press it between 2 plates with something heavy on top. 20 minutes should be enough to extract most of the extra water. To save time, Randles recommends planning ahead and leaving the tofu in the press overnight in the fridge.
What is sriracha sauce and what is it used for?
First made in the 1940s, sriracha is a popular spicy condiment from Thailand named after the town of Si Racha. Thick and bright red, it is typically made from chili peppers, vinegar, garlic, sugar, and salt. It has a nice balance of heat and sweetness and is very versatile. For this sriracha tofu coconut rice bowl recipe, Randles uses sriracha both in the marinade and as a condiment.
Sriracha is a sweet and spicy sauce that pairs well with various types of food and dishes. As a condiment, you can drizzle it over pizza, rice, noodles, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, salsa, roasted nuts, and hot dogs. Sriracha is also delicious with eggs or scrambled tofu. It makes a spicy dip for wings, fries, spring rolls, summer rolls, and stir-fried vegetables. Randles also likes to use it to add an extra kick to plain mayonnaise, Asian soups, or broths like pho or ramen, as well as hearty chili and stews. For something a bit different, you could also experiment with blending sriracha with chocolate for a batch of spicy homemade truffles.
|Calories per Serving
|790
|Total Fat
|35.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|99.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.5 g
|Total Sugars
|9.8 g
|Sodium
|752.1 mg
|Protein
|23.8 g