The Absolute Best Mushroom Dishes In America, According To Customers

Mushrooms are kind of a big deal. From common button varieties and giant portobello caps to exotic fungi foraged from international forests, there's no end to what you can do with mushrooms. Their meaty texture and woody taste doesn't win everybody over, but if you love them like we do, you're probably curious which restaurants are putting forth the best mushroom dishes money can buy.

A simple side of sautéed mushrooms is always welcome at our table, but the dishes on this list amplify mushroom's role on the plate and play up its extraordinary versatility. Whether presented in a minimal, fine dining style, standing in for meat inside a sandwich, or starring in a soup or pasta dish, these restaurants know how to showcase mushroom's bold flavor in ways that customers are wild for. Creativity, cultural expression, and comfort food cravings all have a place on this list, proving that mushrooms on the menu will always be in style.

We've done some foraging of our own, to find mushroom dishes in the U.S. that customers are calling the very best. Mushroom's culinary capabilities span from coast to coast, prepared in ways both familiar and new. We'll talk more about how we chose the restaurants on our list, at the end of the article, but for now, let's look at the American eateries that have truly mastered mushrooms. Here is where you'll find the absolute best mushroom dishes the country has to offer.