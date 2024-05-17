The Absolute Best Mushroom Dishes In America, According To Customers
Mushrooms are kind of a big deal. From common button varieties and giant portobello caps to exotic fungi foraged from international forests, there's no end to what you can do with mushrooms. Their meaty texture and woody taste doesn't win everybody over, but if you love them like we do, you're probably curious which restaurants are putting forth the best mushroom dishes money can buy.
A simple side of sautéed mushrooms is always welcome at our table, but the dishes on this list amplify mushroom's role on the plate and play up its extraordinary versatility. Whether presented in a minimal, fine dining style, standing in for meat inside a sandwich, or starring in a soup or pasta dish, these restaurants know how to showcase mushroom's bold flavor in ways that customers are wild for. Creativity, cultural expression, and comfort food cravings all have a place on this list, proving that mushrooms on the menu will always be in style.
We've done some foraging of our own, to find mushroom dishes in the U.S. that customers are calling the very best. Mushroom's culinary capabilities span from coast to coast, prepared in ways both familiar and new. We'll talk more about how we chose the restaurants on our list, at the end of the article, but for now, let's look at the American eateries that have truly mastered mushrooms. Here is where you'll find the absolute best mushroom dishes the country has to offer.
1. Mushroom & Fava Hummus at Mediterranean Exploration Company in Portland, Oregon
Hummus is a simple food, yet a good scratch-made batch can carry immense depth of flavor. Its unctuous viscosity and creamy, nutty flavor makes hummus a perfect base for a swirl of gorgeously sautéed mushrooms. Nobody knows this better than Mediterranean Exploration Company, a contemporary bistro in Portland, Oregon.
A simple "Hummus, pita, and maitake mushrooms were great!" Foursquare review is convincing, but additional commentary like, "Best hummus with mushrooms (I could bathe in this stuff)" has us absolutely sold. Mediterranean Exploration Company opened in 2014 as the first restaurant of the Portland restaurant company Sesame Collective.
The Mushroom & Fava Hummus, served with pistachio dukkah (a seasoning made from spices, nuts, and seeds), mint, and pita, is right at home on Mediterranean Exploration Company's menu, which approaches Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and North African flavors with sophistication and a flair for the contemporary. Maitake mushrooms, aka. Hen-of-the-Woods are native to Japan, China, and the U.S., however, the eatery integrates them into Mediterranean cuisine masterfully. Yelp reviews for this mushroom hummus glow with affirmation: "This was the absolute best hummus I've ever had. The fresh fluffy warm pita bread paired very well with the delicious savory hummus with the lemony mushrooms in the middle. I highly recommend this dish."
Mediterranean Exploration Company
333 NW 13th Avenue
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 222-0906
2. Black Pepper Mushrooms at Spring Café in Manhattan, New York
There are plenty of vegan eateries in New York City, but they can often be over-hyped and overpriced. Spring Café, located on the southwestern edge of Manhattan's Chinatown is neither. The simple, compact café boasts an assortment of Asian-inspired vegan delights, and the black pepper mushrooms are not to be missed.
"Black pepper mushroom bao bun: it was the best. so tasty!" reads one Yelp review. "My friend who eats meat also agrees that the veggie burger here is delicious and she got the Black Pepper Mushroom Burger. I recommend this place and I constantly think about going here" reads another.
Spring Café's Black Pepper Mushrooms incorporate a mix of king oyster and shiitake mushrooms. The mushrooms are cooked to the perfect texture, and marry perfectly with the boldness of the black pepper. This is the kind of dish that makes you realize you don't miss meat at all.
The bao buns are definitely a hit with Spring Café's customers, but the Black Pepper Mushroom Burger offers a truly unique layering of sandwich ingredients. Here, the black pepper mushrooms team up with fresh slices of cucumber, apple, lettuce, and just the right amount of mayo. It's a combination that should not work, yet absolutely does. We love a place that isn't afraid to embrace the mushroom's quirky side, and Spring Café does exactly that.
153D Centre Street
New York, NY 10013
(212) 226-9669
3. Smoked Portobello Sandwich at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta, Georgia
Barbecue joints are a Southern way of life, and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Que of Atlanta has commanded quite a loyal following. The restaurant opened in 2007 when brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox turned their catering business into a successful brick-and-mortar operation. Smoked meats and tangy sauces are the Fox Bros' claim to fame, but they also make an exceptional Smoked Portobello Sandwich.
"The Portobella [sic] Mushroom sandwich is amazing and one of the best vegetarian options in the city (add bacon to it if you're not veggie but want something different, so good!)," and "The smoked portobella sandwich was delicious, not heavy or greasy and very flavorful," are some of the Tripadvisor raves. Fox Bros. has four Atlanta locations, each with a slightly different menu. The Smoked Portobello Sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño mayo, and pimento cheese is sold at the original Fox Bros. on Dekalb Avenue.
Most of the menu belongs to the hickory-smoked meats Fox Bros. is best known for, yet the brothers understand that portobello mushroom caps deserve a spot on the grill. This sandwich doesn't come off like an afterthought thrown-together to mildly satisfy the errant vegetarian. Creative Loafing Atlanta also gave the Smoked Portobello some love saying, "As far as veggie sandwiches go, the smoked portobello sandwich one is meaty, messy fun, with its oozy pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños."
1238 Dekalb Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 577-4030
4. Roasted Mushroom Soup at Portabellos of Kennett Square in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
California has wine country, Maine's got its lobster, but in order to visit the epicenter of U.S. mushroom culture, you'll need to head to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Around 65% of the mushrooms grown on American soil come from Kennett Square, a quaint town in southeast Pennsylvania. Those in the know flock to Kennett Square's mushroom festival, held in September, which attracts upwards of 100,000 tourists each year. If you're in town, save some room for a bowl of roasted mushroom soup at Portabellos of Kennett Square.
Portabellos has been a fixture of Kennett Square's downtown historic district since 2011. The restaurant specializes in contemporary American with a "mushroom centric" twist. The roasted mushroom soup here puts Kennett Square's locally grown mushrooms to beautiful use. One Yelper who tried Portabellos' mushroom soup wrote, "Wow! The soup was creamy, had a rich earthy and peppery flavor, was filled with super tender mushrooms and topped with crisp scallions."
Tripadvisors also recognize the singularity of Portabellos' roasted mushroom soup. "I've had about every mushroom soup in Kennett Square. This one was not just better, it was different. Hard to put my finger on it, but it was not the ordinary creamy soup." The chef's blend of Stinson's Farm mushrooms, Madeira wine, and fried shallots give Portabellos the edge in Kennett Square — a notable accomplishment in America's mushroom mecca.
108 East State Street
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 925-4984
5. Mushroom Party at HATCH in Los Angeles, California
If you had any doubt — mushrooms belong on the grill. At Hatch in downtown Los Angeles, mushrooms get the yakitori treatment. The result is Mushroom Party, a skewer of shiitake, button, and oyster mushrooms topped with seaweed flakes. It's a simple, precise small plate showcasing mushrooms at their best. "The mushroom party was, indeed, a party — a variety of mushroom types marinated in some sort of savory teriyaki sauce and then grilled hard. They were so good we ordered a second with dessert," was one diner's Yelp feedback.
Translated from Japanese, "yakitori" means "grilled chicken". Traditional yakitori features bite-sized pieces of chicken skewered and grilled over an open flame. Parts of the chicken commonly served yakitori-style range from the breast and thighs to innards like liver and heart. Most yakitori restaurants expand the skewer selection beyond chicken, but few approach the menu with the modern finesse of Hatch. "MUSHROOM PARTY — I'm not a mushroom lover and I still loved it," were another's Yelper's words after dining at Hatch.
Hatch's menu has lots of inventive dishes at the ready: like battered soft shell crab with unexpected ingredients like squid ink and a chef-made spice blend. Yet, according to Chef Daniel Shemtob, yakitori is the beating heart of Hatch. The options for flame-grilled bamboo skewers at Hatch is as diverse as they come, but Mushroom Party holds its own.
700 W 7th Street, Ste G600
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 282-9070
6. Morel Mushroom Fricassee at Morel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
A restaurant based on morels is the stuff of a mushroom-lover's dream. Luckily, Morel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin does its namesake fungi justice. Morel is the kind of place that delivers rustic charm and sophisticated cuisine in equal parts. Wild morels are abundant in Wisconsin, and homegrown chef Jonathan Manyo brings the menu to life in the most authentic of ways. Of the well-appointed menu, the Morel Mushroom Fricassee is a hallmark dish of the restaurant.
"The mushroom polenta app was INCREDIBLE. One person said it was the best thing they've ever eaten," were some big words from Morel's Yelp reviews. The Morel Mushroom Fricassee happens to be a polenta-lover's dream, too, the succulent mushrooms adorn a gorgeous bed of polenta prepared with brown butter, garlic, lemon, and chives.
Morel is the fine-dining incarnation of all Wisconsin's flourishing nature has to offer. The menu is nearly 100% sourced by local ingredients. Morel's fricassee has even been able to convert dines who were previously ho-hum about mushrooms. One Yelper said, "Mushroom fricassee — various mushrooms marinated in something incredible served on freshly made polenta. We devoured it so ordered a second plate and devoured it again. I don't even like mushrooms on most days and I would have eaten 3 more orders and skipped the main course."
430 S 2nd Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
(414) 897-0747
7. Wild Mushroom Risotto at Gemini in Chicago, Illinois
One would think that a classic Italian dish like mushroom risotto would be a recurring menu item in Chicago's Italian restaurants, yet finding a version of this beloved mushroom entrée in the Windy City — or the U.S. for that matter — is not a frequent encounter. Lots of restaurants put up a decent mushroom risotto, however, customers can be cutthroat about their perceptions of restaurant food. According to public opinion, Gemini in Chicago makes an exceptional wild mushroom risotto.
Gemini accents its wild mushroom risotto with black truffle, thyme, and crispy garlic that bring next-level flavor to this super savory dish. "Their mushroom risotto is outstanding- though they could work on the look," is a recent Yelp critique for Gemini. The woody hue of mushrooms paired with black truffle doesn't exactly do wonders for the risotto's color, but not all delicious foods are natural-born Instagram models. "Mushroom risotto was the best risotto I've ever had ... very creamy and delicious," is another win on Yelp for Gemini.
Gemini has been a fixture of Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood since 2009. The restaurant leans toward modern American cuisine, with Italian inflections here and there. A sibling restaurant, Gemini Grill, debuted in 2024 in the River North neighborhood, but the original Gemini is the spot that serves the wild mushroom risotto.
2075 N Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 525-2522
8. Truffle Mandoo at O'Kim's Korean Kitchen in Honolulu, Hawaii
The Honolulu food scene is full of innovative dishes that bring the restraint of Japanese cuisine center stage while still feeling Hawaiian. In Honolulu's Chinatown district sits O'Kims, an unassuming little gem of an eatery that carves out a piece of delicious creativity all its own. O'Kim's (which translates from Korean to Wow Kim's) began as a takeaway joint in 2016, but popular demand led O'Kim's into restaurant territory in 2019. The joyous representation of mushrooms in O'Kim's Truffle Mandoo has undoubtedly contributed to this success.
A scan of O'Kim's Yelp reviews reveals comments like "The truffle mandoo was full of mushrooms and had a great cripsy [sic] exterior," and "Repeat customer always ready for some truffle Mandoo." Mandoo are Korean dumplings by way of Hawaii. Known traditionally in Korea as "mandu," these dumplings resemble other Asian dumplings like gyoza and can be steamed, boiled, or fried.
O'Kim's version goes the fried route, and features four different types of mushrooms, zucchini, and mushroom paste. The dumplings are served fresh from the fryer with a unique crispy "lace skirt" garnished with picturesque cubes of pickled daikon radish and shoyu jelly. O'Kim's truffle mandoo might not be the way you were anticipating eating mushrooms, but that's no reason to skip out on what is one of the most noteworthy mushroom dishes in the country.
1028 Nuuanu Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96817
(808) 537-3787
9. Seasonal mushroom dishes at Oyster Oyster in Washington, D.C.
Snagging a reservation at Oyster Oyster isn't easy — for good reason. Oyster Oyster's seasonal tasting menus have been described by customers as more of an experience than a pre-fixe meal. As one Yelper review puts it, "I was very pleasantly surprised by this establishment; I realize it can be quite hard getting a Michelin star from serving mainly vegetarian food. However, the creative utilization of umami from mushrooms and textural contrast, Oyster Oyster hits the nail on the head."
A sustainable restaurant centered around oysters (the mushrooms) and oysters (the sea-dwelling bivalve), seems too niche to work ... but it does. Oyster Oyster is the brainchild of Chef Rob Rubba, who opened the D.C. hotspot in 2021 with the intention of making sustainable dining the future of food. Hyper-seasonal ramps, morels, and wild mushrooms are locally sourced, and a no-waste mentality reigns supreme. Even the oyster shells are repurposed as table side candleholders. The culinary world took notice. A Michelin Star came in 2023, as did an Outstanding Chef James Beard Award for Rubba.
The tasting menus are ever-changing, but repeated highlights include mushroom ragout and roasted lion's mane mushroom — a gorgeous play on steak that hardly feels like a substitute. "The absolute star of course is the lion's mane mushroom — hearty, sumptuous. It [sic] would go back to have that entrée alone," is one of many enthusiastic Yelp comments.
1440 8th Street NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
10. Portobello Katsu Sando Evil Katsu in Manhattan, New York
There's something about Evil Katsu. The pop-up turned pint-sized restaurant in Manhattan's East Village serves a selection of rice bowls, bento boxes, and sandos that feel of-the-moment and timeless at once. The Portobello Katsu Sando is a revelation.
The proof is in Evil Katsu's Yelp reviews. "Ohhh mannnnn the portobello katsu sando was everything!!!! Taste even better than I imagined super happy I considered ordering from here and I'm a super foodie, if ur looking for a yummy healthy sandwich (I can't talk for meat stuff I'm plant based) this is ur place! The portobello was so crispy it was perfect!"
Carnivores will understandably be swayed by Evil Katsu's craveable cutlets of chicken or pork, but the portobello katsu, a giant, breaded-to-perfection portobello mushroom cap is elevated comfort food at its finest. Evil Katsu's signature nine-layer technique is at work on the portobello sando. Two slices of fluffy Japanese milk bread are met with nori mayo, followed by shallot-dressed shredded red cabbage dressed, ichimi-dusted daikon radish, katsu cutlet, and a sublayer of daikon.
"Portobello Sando is phenomenal. Super fresh ... very flavorful. It's also massive," was another Yelper's reception. It's easy to balk at NYC prices, but even at a steep-ish $18, the portobello katsu doesn't feel like a rip-off thanks to its size, quality preparation, and devilishly delicious taste.
435 East 9th Street
New York, NY 10009
(646) 370-3435
11. Wild Mushroom Ravioli at Villa Dolce in Middleton, Wisconsin
We're ready to give it up to innovative mushroom dishes all day, but sometimes a beautifully made mushroom ravioli ladled with a luscious sauce is the meal of our dreams. Villa Dolce in Middleton, Wisconsin has the goods. Its Wild Mushroom Ravioli incorporates wild mushrooms, marsala cream, white truffle oil, and herbs, making for a rich, flavor-packed culinary affair. If any convincing is needed, take this Tripadvisor's review into consideration. "Writing this mainly to let you know: If you're trying to decide between the mushroom ravioli and anything else, get the mushroom ravioli! Best I have EVER EVER had, every bite was amazing!"
Villa Dolce has brought artisanal Italian fare to Middleton since 2006, and although much of the restaurant's focus is on pizza, the ravioli is not to be overlooked. "My wild mushroom ravioli was better than any meal (Italian or other) I've had, even when in Italy," wrote another Tripadvisor. "OMG, I wanted to lick my plate with the mushroom ravioli. It had so much flavor and was perfectly cooked," was one customer's reaction via Yelp.
1828 Parmenter Street
Middleton, WI 53562
(608) 833-0033
Methodology
How did we manage to find the absolute best mushroom dishes on American menus today? We turned to customer opinion to find out which mushroom dishes really made an impression. If we came upon a menu time that food critics gave the thumbs up, we made sure to cross-reference that opinion with customer reviews on Tripadvisor, Yelp, Foursquare, and elsewhere to be sure that public and professional opinion were as one.
Mushrooms are so diverse, so we wanted to also make sure we were including different types of mushroom dishes on our list. Creativity and sustainability were two facets we looked for. Dishes that showed a lot of cultural expression and were praised for their flavor were also standouts.
We weren't about to let the customers and food critics have all the fun. Our writer was happy to go into the field (and by field we mean the city streets) to sink her teeth into a few mushroom dishes. Not all of her taste tests made the final cut, but the ones that did left a seriously tasty impression.