What You're Eating When You Bite Into A Fig Newton And Is It Really Healthy?

Soft, chewy, and sweet, Fig Newtons – as most of us still call them despite being rebranded to "Newtons" more than a decade ago — have been the quintessential packaged snack food for over a century. Despite possessing a distinctly retro feel, they were a marvel of engineering back in the 1890s when Philadelphia inventor James Henry Mitchell created a duplex dough-sheeting machine with funnels that allowed a sandwich of dough and fruit to be extruded at the same time. The process allowed filled biscuits to be made on an industrial scale, and quickly caught the attention of Nabisco's predecessor, the Kennedy Biscuit Company. At the time, the branding strategy of the Massachusetts-based company was to name its products after surrounding towns, and while we may no longer remember such sweet confections as Shrewsburys, Harvards, and Beacon Hills, Newtons remain just as — if not more — famous as their geographical namesake.

One of the original selling points of Fig Newtons was their nutritional value. In the 19th century, doctors were regularly prescribing fruit and biscuits to cure many ailments, believing that diet was the best medicine, and Fig Newtons fit the bill. Medicine has changed drastically since then (thankfully), but the idea that Fig Newtons are healthy has stuck around. To determine whether this reputation is warranted, we spoke with two experts, Natalie Allen, clinical assistant professor of Nutrition and Dietetics at Missouri State University, and Emily Van Eck, a registered dietician and nutrition therapist.