Sloppy Joe And Taters Casserole Recipe

Some foods connect us with other people, whether they were part of our childhood cohort or not. Take sloppy joes and tater tots; both evoke memories of school cafeterias and comforting meals. Pair them together, and the result feels like a warm hug that's complete with a crispy topping for good measure. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins shares this sloppy joe and taters casserole — "Gotta love a casserole that sparks nostalgia," she says. This rendition skips the soggy bun and calls for a fork, making it slightly more manageable though not entirely mess-free. Watkins says, "Even with a fork, I wouldn't recommend wearing lighter colors."

While a saucy meat mixture is a delicious component to bulk up this meal, the tater tots don't play second fiddle. "I hold tots on a lofty totem," Watkins says. "I even served 'em at my wedding." This hearty, layered casserole is a filling dish, but pairing it with a tangy side is a great way to brighten the flavors. Watkins likes raw onions and dill pickles in her sloppy joe sandwiches and consequently says, "I see no reason to not include those as a little side pickle/nosh to balance the palate in between bites. Even other pickled veggies would work!" Alternatively, opt for a leafy green salad with a vinaigrette for a similar pop.