Peach Mango Cheerios Review: A Solid Buy If You're Looking For A Tropical Twist On Breakfast Cereal

When I saw that Peach Mango Cheerios existed, I knew I had to try and review them. Mangoes and peaches are my two favorite fruits, so I was intrigued by the idea of them mixed together as a cereal flavor. While there were a few people on social media who didn't think that the flavor combination sounded great, the majority were excited by the idea. I had a pretty good feeling that it would work, too. After all, there are plenty of fruit flavors among the top Cheerios flavors. So, oats and fruit do mix well.

To review Peach Mango Cheerios, I not only tried the cereal, but I dug a little deeper into important information that you probably want to know, from ingredients, to nutrition, to flavor and how it compares to other Cheerios varieties. Of course, you'll also want to know when and where to find them. For a full profile on everything you could possibly want to know about Peach Mango Cheerios and what I experienced while eating them, keep reading.