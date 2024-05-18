Peach Mango Cheerios Review: A Solid Buy If You're Looking For A Tropical Twist On Breakfast Cereal
When I saw that Peach Mango Cheerios existed, I knew I had to try and review them. Mangoes and peaches are my two favorite fruits, so I was intrigued by the idea of them mixed together as a cereal flavor. While there were a few people on social media who didn't think that the flavor combination sounded great, the majority were excited by the idea. I had a pretty good feeling that it would work, too. After all, there are plenty of fruit flavors among the top Cheerios flavors. So, oats and fruit do mix well.
To review Peach Mango Cheerios, I not only tried the cereal, but I dug a little deeper into important information that you probably want to know, from ingredients, to nutrition, to flavor and how it compares to other Cheerios varieties. Of course, you'll also want to know when and where to find them. For a full profile on everything you could possibly want to know about Peach Mango Cheerios and what I experienced while eating them, keep reading.
Ingredients you will and won't find in Peach Mango Cheerios
Cheerios tend to have fewer junk ingredients than lots of other popular breakfast cereals. Peach Mango Cheerios follows this trend well. The main ingredient in Peach Mango Cheerios is whole grain oats, its only grain. There are sugar and corn syrup added for sweetness. It also contains canola and/or sunflower oil, as well as annatto extract for coloring. Disappointingly, there's no peach or mango listed in the ingredients. However, there is "natural flavor," which may or may not come from peaches or mangos. All the other ingredients are vitamins, including ones that help preserve the cereal, like vitamin E (mixed tocopherols), while added vitamins include C, AB, B6, B1, A, B2, B12, and D3, as well as iron, zinc, and folic acid. It contains tripotassium phosphate, a food additive that's used to improve texture, increase shelf life, and act as a leavening agent. It small amounts, it's considered fine, but excessive intake of phosphate additives can be associated with kidney disease, heart issues, and problems with bone density (via Healthline).
Since they're made with oats, Peach Mango Cheerios are gluten-free, like all other Cheerios flavors. They also don't contain any artificial flavors or artificial colors. This also means that this cereal is a regular, tan Cheerio color with a glossy coating from the flavoring. It also doesn't contain any allergens that are required by law to be listed on the cereal box.
How much they cost
Peach Mango Cheerios are reasonably-priced, coming in at less than $5 a box (depending on your region). This makes them cheap enough to buy on a whim if you're a peach and mango fan and curious about how they taste.
Peach Mango Cheerios come in a family size 18.1-ounce box. At my local Walmart, Peach Mango Cheerios cost $4.93, which is the same price as every other family-sized box of Cheerios at the store. However, the cost might be different where you live, as the company initially told us that it would cost $6 for a medium-sized box and $9 for two family-sized boxes.
While they're priced the same as other family-sized Cheerios flavors, our box didn't have the same amount of cereal as the others. This means that Peach Mango Cheerios are some of the more expensive Cheerios by weight, coming in at 27.2¢ per ounce. Locally, only Cheerios Veggie Blends, Multi-Grain Cheerios, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios are slightly more expensive per ounce at 27.4¢ per ounce. For comparison, Cheerios Oat Crunch and Cheerios Oat Crunch Berry are the cheapest ones I found, with 24 ounces of cereal for the same price, coming out to 20.5¢ per ounce.
How long and where they will be available
Since they're only available in certain places for a limited time, you'll want to get moving on Peach Mango Cheerios before they're gone. Cheerios says that its Peach Mango flavor will only be available during the summer. Fortunately, they arrived on shelves slightly early since in April 2024. Since they're only available for a limited time, stock up if you like them since there's no guarantee they'll be back any time soon — or ever. Whether they make the regular rotation will likely depend on how well they're received.
Peach Mango Cheerios are only available at certain stores. Based on promotional information we received about this new flavor, you will need to find a Walmart-owned store like Walmart Supercenter or Walmart Neighborhood Market near you. I initially had difficulty finding them in my local Walmart Neighborhood Market. The website said my location had some, but I couldn't find them in the cereal aisle. I eventually found them on an end-cap with other limited-time only cereals from other brands.
How it compares to other Cheerios flavors
Cheerios have lots of flavors available. However, there are some significant differences between Peach Mango and the others beyond just flavor.
All the flavors seem to have several ingredients in common, including whole grain oats, sugar, tripotassium phosphate, vitamins, and minerals. They're also typically within a few calories of each other with similar nutritional content, although they vary widely in sugar content. The Original version only has one gram of sugar in comparison to Peach Mango's 11 grams.
Not every flavor contains the same mixture of sweeteners as Peach Mango Cheerios uses, which are sugar and corn syrup. Original Cheerios only uses sugar, while Honey Nut Cheerios uses sugar and brown sugar syrup. However, fruitier ones that call for a brighter sweetness like Very Berry Cheerios use the sugar and corn syrup combo. We noticed fruit powder and juice on the ingredient list for Very Berry Cheerios, yet there's none to be found in Peach Mango Cheerios. The oil content is often different, too. Peach Mango Cheerios uses a mixture of canola and/or sunflower oil, which seems to be fairly standard. However, Original Cheerios doesn't contain oils at all. Peach Mango Cheerios also doesn't contain corn starch. However, you'll find this ingredient in flavors like Original and Honey Nut Cheerios.
Nutritional content
The nutritional content for Peach Mango Cheerios is close to what you'd expect for Cheerios flavors. Without adding milk, Peach Mango Cheerios have 140 calories per one-cup serving. With only two grams of fat, the fat content is fairly low and includes only polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, which are generally better for you than saturated fats. It also contains no cholesterol. At 160 milligrams of sodium, it's only taking up 7% of what you should consume in a day. The carb count is also low at 160 grams, representing 11% of your daily needs.
And though it's not a high-fiber cereal, Peach Mango Cheerios still provide 10% of your daily value with 3 grams of fiber. Its 11 grams of added sugar are 21% of the standard daily value, though the sugar content isn't too high compared to a lot of other popular breakfast cereals.
Between the vitamins and minerals in the ingredients and those that the company adds to the cereal, it provides a lot of valuable nutrition. Peach Mango Cheerios contains 20% of the daily value for vitamin D, B6, and B12, as well as iron, thiamin, folate, and zinc. It also has 10% of the daily value for calcium, vitamin A, vitamin C, riboflavin, and niacin, as well as 4% of your potassium for the day.
Our verdict: Peach and mangos are a good fit for Cheerios
With mangoes and peaches being my favorite fruits, I was pretty sure I'd like this. I don't eat a lot of cereal, but having this box in the house might turn me into a cereal-eater.
I ate a lot of Honey Nut Cheerios as a kid, and Peach Mango Cheerios has the same rich oatiness I remember from those, though it's overlaid with sweet mango and peach flavors. The peach flavor is stronger than the mango, but I was able to detect both at the same time. The corn syrup dials up the sweetness without turning it into a dessert, though I think I'm much more likely to grab it as a late-night snack than breakfast.
I can't decide whether I like it with or without milk. Both options are good, but the peach mango milk that it leaves behind is tasty enough that you might want a second bowl just for the milk. I did notice that the Cheerios become soft really quickly. If you're not finished within five minutes (yes, I timed it), you're left with a soggy bowl of cereal. However, the five-minute mark makes the best mango-flavored milk, too. So, pick which is more important: mush or excellent mango-flavored milk.