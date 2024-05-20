15 Ingredients That Will Take Your Meatloaf To The Next Level

Old-fashioned meatloaf is one of the few dishes that can suffer more from simplicity than complexity. Tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil may be the only three ingredients you need to make a note-perfect Caprese salad, but there is nothing inherently delicious about turning ground meat, breadcrumbs, and eggs into a baked log. Meaty, rubbery, and tasteless, the worst meatloafs may have you convinced that it's time for this recipe to cede the floor and disappear like all the other foods from the '70s that should never come back. (Ham and bananas hollandaise, anyone?)

Before we unceremoniously usher meatloaf out the door, however, let's address the elephant in the room: A lot of people actually love meatloaf. It isn't a universally despised recipe even though it has an old-fashioned reputation, and that's because there are many, many ways to make it. Chances are, if you know someone who adores meatloaf, it's probably because they've found a recipe with all the right ratios and a few secrets up its sleeve. With this in mind, we've gathered some of the best additions that will make your baseline meatloaf recipe sing, because anything that can put this retro classic in its best light shouldn't be kept a secret. Even those who usually turn up their noses at meatloaf will find something to get excited about.