Sweet & Spicy Recipes That Make The Best Combinations

Whether you like crispy snacks, glazed hams, or saucy stir-fries, you can't deny the enduring allure of sweet and spicy dishes. The subtle balance of flavors, when you get it right, is so lip-smackingly harmonious that it takes the umami appeal sky-high. And rather than requiring difficult-to-source ingredients, you can create a whole world of contrasting and complementary tastes with a few staples that you probably have at home already.

Biting into a sweet-tasting savory dish or sweet treat is great enough. Adding some spiciness into the mix to tackle your senses transforms the taste, whether you're chowing down on an American classic or trying out some flavorful Asian-inspired stir-fries. Grab some sugar, honey, chili flakes, and jalapeños, and you can enjoy appetizers, entrees, desserts, and even drinks.

Spice up your life and keep the sweetness in the mix with these sweet and spicy recipes that make the best combinations.