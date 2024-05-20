Watching The Bear Season 3 Is Even Better With These Chicago-Inspired Foods

If you're already getting amped about Season 3 of "The Bear," you're not alone. According to The Walt Disney Company (owner of Hulu) "The Bear" Season 2 broke records when it became the most-watched FX show on Hulu. Season 3 will drop on June 27, 2024, and you can bet thousands of fans will be streaming it to see what unfolds for Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and the rest of the crew at the newly revamped and re-opened restaurant, The Bear. Based on the previous seasons, we're sure there will be tons of trials, tribulations, and emotional upheavals.

Even with all the anxiety-inducing chaos cooking going on in the show (or perhaps precisely because of that), it's hard to watch "The Bear" and not crave some of the dishes featured. According to The New York Times, after the show launched in 2022, it sparked a Chicago beef boom with people flocking to restaurants in search of Italian beef sandwiches. If you're looking for some dishes that will transport you to the Windy City, these are a few classic Chicago foods you can snack on while watching "The Bear" Season 3.