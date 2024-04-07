What Sets Italian Beef Sandwiches Apart From Other Roast Beef Sandwiches?

If you've only recently become acquainted with the Italian beef sandwich after binge-watching "The Bear," you might think it's just another roast beef sandwich. That technically would be correct, as roast beef is the featured protein in this Chicagoan delicacy. However, as natives of the Windy City would probably tell you, there are a few distinct characteristics of the Italian beef that make it entirely its own.

For starters, while most delis offer the option of ordering roast beef sandwiches cold or hot, the Italian beef is always the latter. It is always served on French bread, and when it comes to toppings, the only two acceptable options are sweet peppers and Jeff Mauro's beloved giardiniera, though some may argue that cheese is an exception. However, what ultimately sets the Italian beef apart from other roast beef sammies is the gravy.

No, we're not talking about the kind you pour over your turkey and mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving. In the case of this sando, gravy, also referred to as juice or jus, is the flavorful broth made from the drippings of the beef while it roasts. After the meat is cooked, it is sliced thinly and returned to the gravy to absorb its flavor, but that's not the only role of this liquid gold.