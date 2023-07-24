The 21 Best Sandwiches In Chicago

By now, you've probably heard about the hype surrounding Chicago's Italian beef sandwich made even more famous by the hit Hulu series The Bear. The beloved sandwich is one of the most iconic foods of Chicago and can trace its roots deep into the city's formative years. Although the exact history of the Italian beef isn't fully known, it first showed up in the early 1900s and was probably created by Italian immigrants that slow-roasted the tougher cuts of meat, then piled it up on Italian bread.

But to say the Italian beef is the only worthwhile sandwich the Windy City offers would be a massive understatement. The incredible food scene in Chicago provides some of the best sandwiches you can find anywhere, from jibaritos to tortas to fried chicken sandwiches to chicken parm subs. If you're a sandwich fiend, Chicago has everything you need. Luckily for you, we've compiled a list of some of the best sandwiches you'll find in Chicago.