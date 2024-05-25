Honey Mustard Air Fryer Pork Chops Recipe

If you've never tried cooking pork chops in the air fryer, now's the perfect time to give it a go — developer Milena Manolova admits that while she was coming up with this recipe, "I was skeptical in the beginning but impressed at the end." Despite her fears that the pork would be too dry, she says this was not the case at all. Instead, while the meat came out nice and crispy on the outside, the interior was tender. This is thanks in part to the honey mustard marinade, which she tells us "not only adds a sweet and tangy flavor to the pork chops but also helps keep the meat moist and juicy during cooking."

Although the pork chops will take a little time to marinate, the rest of the prep work plus cooking time is minimal. To speed things along, Manolova says you can prepare the marinade in advance, then refrigerate the marinating chops for up to two days. If you don't have an air fryer, she says you can also bake the chops in the oven, you'll just want to make sure that they reach an internal temperature of 145 F before serving.