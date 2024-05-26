The Temperature Mistake To Avoid When Making Cinnamon Rolls

Despite their mouthwatering taste, cinnamon rolls are often surprisingly simple. It's relatively straightforward to whip up a batch with fridge and pantry staples found in almost all home kitchens, such as flour, butter, cinnamon, and sugar. However, one key cinnamon roll ingredient needs a bit more care during preparation: yeast. Without paying proper attention to temperature, bakers can end up with dense, heavy rolls instead of delightfully light and fluffy ones.

One of the most common mistakes everyone makes when making cinnamon rolls is killing their yeast by activating it with water that's too hot. For active dry yeast, a popular style used by many bakers, Cinnabon corporate chef Jennifer Holwill told Mashed the temperature must be below 140 degrees Fahrenheit. If you don't have a food thermometer, she added that you should be able to comfortably put your finger in the liquid without it being too hot. Above this, yeast cells begin to die instead of activate.

This principle applies to all recipes that use yeast to rise, though it's critical with recipes that mix the yeast directly with the liquid to activate. Others, like Mashed's easy cinnamon rolls, integrate instant yeast with dry ingredients like flour and sugar — no proofing necessary — and pour in a mix of liquid ingredients later.