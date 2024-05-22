Buddy Valastro's 4 Kids Are Growing Up Fast

It's not every kid in the world who can brag about being descendants of the one and only Cake Boss. In fact, it currently isn't any kids except Buddy Valastro's children who can make that claim. Buddy's four kids with his wife, Lisa, have been featured in the "Cake Boss" empire, making appearances on their dad's Food Network series as part of the family Carlo's Bakery operation. And while you may not have heard as much about the Cake Boss himself recently, there's online evidence of the Cake Kids growing up quickly and finding their own places in the world, even while keeping their places in the Valastro family line.

Though Buddy has undergone some career-altering challenges during his run, it hasn't deterred him from being as devoted a father as he is a baker and businessman. A bout with COVID-19 and an unexpected hand injury may have sidelined him for a while, but a sweet comeback to television with the 2023 premiere of "Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty" has also included more visibility for his children as they come into their own lives. This renewed interest in the Cake Boss and his clan presents the perfect opportunity to check in on the kids and see what Buddy's children have been up to, beyond growing faster than family's super-popular cake-making company!