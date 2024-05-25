How To Become A Master Cheesemaker

When it comes to cheese, perseverance is key — especially when it comes to achieving the perfect taste, texture, color, and aroma of the consumer-ready delights. Master Cheesemakers-to-be embrace each batch as an opportunity to learn and grow. At the core of this accolade is the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker Program, a collaboration between the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Center for Dairy Research and the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. The esteemed trajectory sets the global benchmark for excellence in cheesemaking, providing advanced training to those who have proven themselves as exceptional artisans.

To be considered, program enrollees must have at least 10 years of cheesemaking experience on their résumé, with another five years dedicated to making the type of cheese they aim to specialize in — whether a ubiquitous genre like cheddar or Parmesan or an underrated cheese like quark or cambozola. Following the comprehensive curriculum, participants undergo a three-year apprenticeship, during which they submit their cheeses for evaluation. Finally, they must pass a written exam to join the acclaimed community of Master Cheesemakers.

Wisconsin is the only state in the U.S. where one can earn the title of Master Cheesemaker. With a rich heritage rooted in Swiss tradition, Wisconsin's billion-dollar dairy industry rivals the cheese-producing regions of Europe. America's Dairyland is a place that generates exceptional cheese and fosters a culture of innovation. Master Cheesemakers proudly represent the delicious trade while ensuring the legacy of future cheese-loving generations.