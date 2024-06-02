Vegetarian Cauliflower Bolognese Recipe

If you've made the transition to a vegetarian diet or are always on the lookout for new ways to add more plant-based meals to your weekly plan, chances are that pasta is on the menu. Pasta is endlessly customizable and can be served with a wide range of sauces to include whichever ingredients you enjoy and have on hand. Mashed recipe developer Milena Manolova shares this vegetarian cauliflower bolognese recipe, which she describes as "a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional meat bolognese."

If you love the taste and texture of meat-based bolognese, you might enjoy this version even more. "The cauliflower adds a satisfying meatiness that makes this dish a great alternative," Manolova explains and adds, "I like how light it is, even though it's made with pasta, it doesn't feel heavy." Of course, there's more than just cauliflower in this savory dish. "The combination of herbs, sun-dried tomatoes, and other seasonings creates a delicious and complex flavor profile," she notes. Manolova recommends serving this flavorful and satisfying dish with garlic bread to soak up any extra sauce or with a refreshing green side salad. And if you really want to hone in on the veggies, "Zucchini noodles, instead of pasta, are also a great option," she says.