Does McDonald's Microwave Its Bacon For Burgers And Sandwiches?

Have you ever bitten into a juicy bacon burger from McDonald's, only to feel as though you've sunk your teeth into a piece of salty leather? It could leave you wondering whether McDonald's microwaves the bacon for its burgers and sandwiches. The honest answer seems to be a definite "sometimes."

While McDonald's is known for its delicious breakfast sandwiches and burgers, getting one that has chewy bacon instead of crispy can be a real letdown. Tugging the bacon with your teeth can end up tearing the biscuit or bun, making a mess and ruining the entire sandwich. Do McDonald's employees really microwave its bacon? We thought maybe someone should just ask employees.

After attempts to speak to someone at McDonald's via phone calls were answered with, "No comment," we here at Mashed sought answers via social media. Here's what we learned from chatting with several self-professed McDonald's employees and former managers. Overall, the employees agree that the proper protocol is to heat up the precooked bacon on the grill, but if things are rushed and the grill is full, some employees use the microwave.