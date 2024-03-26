12 Popular Fast Food Bacon Varieties Ranked Worst To Best

Most fast food restaurants list bacon somewhere on their menus, and some offer better quality than others. These delicious rosy pork strips have been a quick-service fixture since 1963 when Dale Mulder invented the bacon cheeseburger at his Lansing, Michigan A&W franchise. Today, many restaurant chains serve some variation of Mulder's creation. BLT sandwiches, breakfast burritos, and potatoes are other vehicles for delivering the crispy pork product to hungry customers, and patrons can usually pay extra to add a few slices to other sandwiches. If you ask especially nicely, though, many quick-service kitchens will sell you a few strips of plain bacon even though it doesn't appear as an official side at any of the restaurants reviewed here. A few chains even have mouthwatering candied or brown sugar versions.

There are several characteristics to consider when judging and ranking the quality of fast food bacon — taste, texture, crispiness, and price. We've taken a look at each of these for the restaurants listed here and outlined our methodology at the end. Additionally, the prices mentioned in this article reflect a specific date and place — Mid Michigan, 2024. They are accurate for this region and time but will vary for other parts of the country and in the future.